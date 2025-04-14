Luxury Housing Surges Amidst Decline in Affordable Homes: Anarock Report

According to recent data from real estate consultant Anarock, the unsold housing stock stood at nearly 5.6 lakh units by the end of March 2025, marking a 4% annual decrease. This dip is attributed to robust sales across top seven Indian cities, the report highlights.

The cities of Delhi-NCR, MMR, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune saw significant movements in the housing market. Notably, housing units priced below Rs 40 lakh declined by 19%, while the unsold inventory in the Rs 40-80 lakh range saw a 10% reduction.

Anuj Puri, Chairman of Anarock, pointed out that luxury housing has shown significant growth, with a 24% increase in unsold stock, amid a broader industry shift towards premium housing. This trend is driven by the pandemic's impact on affordable housing and rising land prices.

