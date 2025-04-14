Luxury Housing Surges Amidst Decline in Affordable Homes: Anarock Report
Unsold housing units decreased by 4% to nearly 5.6 lakh by March 2025, driven by strong sales, noted Anarock. However, an increase in luxury housing stock contrasts with declines in affordable homes, highlighting a shift in focus towards premium and luxury segments post-pandemic.
- Country:
- India
According to recent data from real estate consultant Anarock, the unsold housing stock stood at nearly 5.6 lakh units by the end of March 2025, marking a 4% annual decrease. This dip is attributed to robust sales across top seven Indian cities, the report highlights.
The cities of Delhi-NCR, MMR, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune saw significant movements in the housing market. Notably, housing units priced below Rs 40 lakh declined by 19%, while the unsold inventory in the Rs 40-80 lakh range saw a 10% reduction.
Anuj Puri, Chairman of Anarock, pointed out that luxury housing has shown significant growth, with a 24% increase in unsold stock, amid a broader industry shift towards premium housing. This trend is driven by the pandemic's impact on affordable housing and rising land prices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AccuSpace Makes Strategic Foray into Delhi-NCR Real Estate Market
Mumbai's Real Estate Market Surges with High Registrations in March
Indian Real Estate Faces 3% Decline in Private Equity: Anarock Report
Varun Malik Joins ANAROCK Capital as APAC Head: A New Era in Real Estate Finance
Repo Rate Cut Spurs Optimism in Real Estate Market