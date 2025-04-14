Left Menu

Wedding Festivity Turns Frantic: Wasp Attack Injures 25 in Hamirpur

A joyful wedding ceremony in Rakkad village, Hamirpur, turned into chaos when 25 family members were stung by wasps at Guga temple. The groom, Naveen Singh, and others are receiving treatment at Nadaun Hospital. The incident highlights the threat posed by wasp attacks, temporarily halting wedding rituals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 14-04-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 14:27 IST
Wedding Festivity Turns Frantic: Wasp Attack Injures 25 in Hamirpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A joyful wedding celebration turned nightmarish in Rakkad village, Hamirpur, when a swarm of wasps attacked 25 family members at Guga temple on Monday morning. The groom, Naveen Singh, accompanied by relatives, was performing rituals when the unexpected assault occurred.

Following the wasp attack, panic ensued as attempts were made to flee the area. Hospitalization ensued for all affected, with five in critical condition, and the event underscored the volatile nature of wasps compared to honey bees, known for their essential role in pollination.

The attack has significantly disrupted the once joyous festivities, casting a shadow over the planned celebrations and highlighting the contrasts between different insect species in terms of behavior and impact on humans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025