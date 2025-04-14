Wedding Festivity Turns Frantic: Wasp Attack Injures 25 in Hamirpur

A joyful wedding celebration turned nightmarish in Rakkad village, Hamirpur, when a swarm of wasps attacked 25 family members at Guga temple on Monday morning. The groom, Naveen Singh, accompanied by relatives, was performing rituals when the unexpected assault occurred.

Following the wasp attack, panic ensued as attempts were made to flee the area. Hospitalization ensued for all affected, with five in critical condition, and the event underscored the volatile nature of wasps compared to honey bees, known for their essential role in pollination.

The attack has significantly disrupted the once joyous festivities, casting a shadow over the planned celebrations and highlighting the contrasts between different insect species in terms of behavior and impact on humans.

