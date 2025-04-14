Flames of the Future: Unveiling the 2026 Winter Olympics Torch

The torches that will carry the Olympic flame for the 2026 Winter Games and Paralympics were officially revealed on Monday in Milan, Italy, and at a corresponding event at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan. These significant symbols are crafted from recycled aluminum and boast two unique designs: a blue version for the Olympics and a bronze variant for the Paralympics.

Former Olympians, cross-country skier Stefania Belmondo and Paralympic fencing champion Bebe Vio, both of whom are double Olympic gold medallists, had the honor of presenting the torches at an event in a Milanese theatre. "It's remarkably easy to handle," said Belmondo, recalling the lighting of the Olympic cauldron at the 2006 Games in Turin. Designed by Carlo Ratti Associati from Turin, each torch aims to mirror the landscapes of its journey while showcasing the Olympic flame.

Giovanni Malago, President of Italy's National Olympic Committee, praised the torches as spectacular examples of Italian design. The relay will commence at Olympia, Greece, on November 26, proceeding to Rome in early December and traveling across Italy before its arrival in Milan, just in time for the Games' opening ceremony. Milan, along with Cortina d'Ampezzo, will host the primary events, with additional competitions in locations, including Bormio.

