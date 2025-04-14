Neutrino Mass: Unlocking Cosmic Secrets with KATRIN Experiment

In a groundbreaking study, the KArlsruhe TRItium Neutrino (KATRIN) experiment has set a new maximum weight for neutrinos, the lightest sub-atomic particles, at under 0.45 electronvolts. This finding halves the previous limit set by the same team, published earlier in Nature.

The research, detailed in Science, represents a significant milestone in understanding neutrinos' role in the universe, as they are believed to be key players in galaxy formation and distribution. These particles, despite being uncharged, have a profound influence as 'cosmic architects'.

To achieve this new milestone, approximately 250 days of data collection and advanced instrumentation, including a 70-meter beamline and a high-resolution spectrometer, were employed. The international collaboration analyzed beta decay of tritium, refining measurements through successive campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)