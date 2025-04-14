Neutrino Mass: Unlocking Cosmic Secrets with KATRIN Experiment
The latest findings from the KATRIN experiment establish a maximum weight of under 0.45 electronvolts for neutrinos, the universe's lightest particle. Conducted over several years with international collaboration, this research offers crucial insights into the role of neutrinos in galaxy formation and the fundamental laws of nature.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking study, the KArlsruhe TRItium Neutrino (KATRIN) experiment has set a new maximum weight for neutrinos, the lightest sub-atomic particles, at under 0.45 electronvolts. This finding halves the previous limit set by the same team, published earlier in Nature.
The research, detailed in Science, represents a significant milestone in understanding neutrinos' role in the universe, as they are believed to be key players in galaxy formation and distribution. These particles, despite being uncharged, have a profound influence as 'cosmic architects'.
To achieve this new milestone, approximately 250 days of data collection and advanced instrumentation, including a 70-meter beamline and a high-resolution spectrometer, were employed. The international collaboration analyzed beta decay of tritium, refining measurements through successive campaigns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- neutrino
- mass
- KATRIN
- experiment
- sub-atomic
- particle
- cosmic
- universe
- galaxy
- Science
ALSO READ
India from Space: Sunita Williams Shares Cosmic Insights
Listening to the Cosmic Symphony: Unravelling the Mystery of Starquakes
Unlocking Cosmic Insights: Acharya Devraj Ji's Astrological Mastery
Cosmic Cataclysm, Lunar Strategies, and Maternal Diabetes Insights
New Cancer Treatment: Magnetic Hyperthermia Using Nanocrystalline Cobalt Chromite Nanoparticles