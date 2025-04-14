Rubbish Crisis: Military Steps In to Aid Birmingham in Bin Strike Standoff

The UK government has intervened in Birmingham's escalating rubbish crisis, deploying military planners to assist local authorities as a bin collectors' strike over pay continues. Uncollected waste and an influx of rats pose a public health concern.

Birmingham City Council declared a 'major incident' as talks with the Unite workers' union remain ongoing. The union plans a vote on a 'partial deal' while negotiations over pay disputes persist.

Amid mounting health risks, cleanup efforts have seen some success, but the city remains under pressure to resolve the standoff swiftly. Officials emphasize that alternative roles are offered to affected workers.

