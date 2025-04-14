Thunderstorm Fails to Deter Enthralling Olive Ridley Turtle Hatching in Odisha

The mass hatching of endangered Olive Ridley turtles at the Rushikulya rookery in Odisha's Ganjam district has captured widespread attention. Despite a thunderstorm affecting the phenomenon on Sunday evening, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Ahuja witnessed the turtles' emergence on Monday.

A day prior, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati observed thousands of hatchlings making their journey to the sea. The visit emphasized the importance of ensuring the protection of these hatchlings. Local forest officials have been urged to enhance surveillance efforts ahead of the second phase of mass hatching expected next month.

Forest officials remain optimistic about the survival rates of the hatchlings. With approximately 9 lakh Olive Ridley turtles laying eggs in the region, a record number of baby turtles are anticipated to reach the sea, unaffected by recent storms.

(With inputs from agencies.)