Left Menu

Mumbai Water Crisis: Tanker Strike Ends After Civic Intervention

The Mumbai Water Tanker Association ended its five-day strike after the civic body invoked the Disaster Management Act to requisition private tankers. A meeting resolved issues, promising administrative support for addressing tanker operators' concerns with the Central government. Notices for well licences are postponed until June 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 20:13 IST
Mumbai Water Crisis: Tanker Strike Ends After Civic Intervention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant relief for Mumbai residents suffering from extreme heat and water shortages, tanker operators have ended their strike five days after the civic body intervened by invoking the Disaster Management Act. The strike concluded following constructive discussions between municipal authorities and the Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA).

The BMC assured the association of its administrative support in bringing the MWTA's concerns to the Central government. Notices requiring well and borewell licenses have been postponed until June 15, 2025, with a prior approval clause for non-compliant owners.

The civic intervention allows the resumption of water supply, averting further acquisition of private resources. As per the SOP established, Mumbai's ward teams are now responsible for coordinating tanker delivery, ensuring streamlined water distribution across affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025