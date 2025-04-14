Mumbai Water Crisis: Tanker Strike Ends After Civic Intervention
The Mumbai Water Tanker Association ended its five-day strike after the civic body invoked the Disaster Management Act to requisition private tankers. A meeting resolved issues, promising administrative support for addressing tanker operators' concerns with the Central government. Notices for well licences are postponed until June 2025.
- Country:
- India
In a significant relief for Mumbai residents suffering from extreme heat and water shortages, tanker operators have ended their strike five days after the civic body intervened by invoking the Disaster Management Act. The strike concluded following constructive discussions between municipal authorities and the Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA).
The BMC assured the association of its administrative support in bringing the MWTA's concerns to the Central government. Notices requiring well and borewell licenses have been postponed until June 15, 2025, with a prior approval clause for non-compliant owners.
The civic intervention allows the resumption of water supply, averting further acquisition of private resources. As per the SOP established, Mumbai's ward teams are now responsible for coordinating tanker delivery, ensuring streamlined water distribution across affected areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
