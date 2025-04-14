Local Opposition Derails Rs 402 Crore Mathura-Vrindavan Rail Project

The Rs 402 crore rail link project connecting Mathura to Vrindavan is stalled, as local residents vehemently oppose its progress. Protests against the construction have put the Railways in a challenging position, raising questions about its planning and foresight. Residents, supported by political authorities, argue the project would disrupt daily lives and exacerbate waterlogging.

The Railways had initially sanctioned the conversion of the existing metre gauge rail line to broad gauge, awarding contracts worth crores. However, the scheme, initially backed by significant investments, faces uncertainty as discussions about building a road or an elevated track continue to address local grievances.

With the project's future hanging in the balance, Railways officials are considering various alternatives under pressure from local and state leaders. The cessation of work has led to financial disputes with contractors, highlighting the complexities involved in balancing infrastructural development with community concerns.

