Tragedy in the Wilderness: Elephant Attack Claims Tribal Lives

Two tribal individuals, Ambika and Satheesh, were fatally attacked by wild elephants in the Athirappilly forests while collecting forest produce. The incident adds to recent fatalities caused by elephant attacks in the region. Authorities are investigating if more individuals are trapped, following sightings of a wild herd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 15-04-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 12:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An elephant attack has claimed the lives of two tribal individuals, Ambika and Satheesh, in the Athirappilly forests, police reported Tuesday.

The tragedy allegedly occurred around 7:30 pm on Monday. The victims, part of a tribal settlement in Vazhachal, were collecting forest produce when a herd of wild elephants attacked them.

A search is ongoing to determine if more individuals are missing after fleeing the scene. This incident marks the third fatality from elephant attacks in the state within two days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

