Tragedy in the Wilderness: Elephant Attack Claims Tribal Lives

An elephant attack has claimed the lives of two tribal individuals, Ambika and Satheesh, in the Athirappilly forests, police reported Tuesday.

The tragedy allegedly occurred around 7:30 pm on Monday. The victims, part of a tribal settlement in Vazhachal, were collecting forest produce when a herd of wild elephants attacked them.

A search is ongoing to determine if more individuals are missing after fleeing the scene. This incident marks the third fatality from elephant attacks in the state within two days.

