IAEA Conducts First National-Level Diagnostic Radiology Audit in Qatar

In a landmark move aimed at advancing the quality and safety of medical imaging, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) carried out a week-long audit of diagnostic radiology services at 16 hospitals across Qatar from 19 to 26 January 2025. This mission marked the first time the IAEA conducted its Quality Improvement Quality Assurance Audit for Diagnostic Radiology Improvement and Learning (QUAADRIL) at a national level, assessing hospitals under the Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Qatar’s principal public healthcare provider.

The comprehensive audit, conducted in collaboration with Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health and clinical professionals from the HMC, forms part of an ongoing national technical cooperation project under the IAEA’s Human Health Programme. Through this initiative, the IAEA aims to strengthen diagnostic radiology services globally by embedding robust quality assurance processes and promoting best practices in the field.

A Landmark for Diagnostic Imaging in Qatar

“This QUAADRIL mission represents a historic milestone for our healthcare system,” said Amal Al Obaidli, Chairperson of HMC’s Clinical Imaging Department. “Being the first country to undergo a nationwide QUAADRIL audit not only demonstrates our commitment to excellence in clinical imaging, but also reflects the high level of dedication among our healthcare professionals. We are proud to be at the forefront of global efforts to enhance radiology standards.”

To prepare for the audit, teams across HMC’s hospitals conducted rigorous internal reviews of imaging protocols, quality assurance processes, and technological standards. Maryam Al-Kuwari, the national lead counterpart for the QUAADRIL mission, highlighted the intense groundwork that went into ensuring readiness for the IAEA audit.

“Our staff worked around the clock, reviewing every element of our imaging departments — from policies and patient pathways to calibration procedures and technology updates. This required close collaboration across multiple departments to ensure compliance with international standards,” Al-Kuwari said.

International Collaboration and Assessment

The QUAADRIL audit team included a multidisciplinary group of experts from the IAEA — comprising radiologists, radiographers, and medical physicists — as well as international consultants. They conducted detailed assessments of clinical practices, equipment calibration, patient safety, and radiation protection protocols. The team also interviewed hospital staff and reviewed how imaging services are delivered from patient referral through to image interpretation and diagnosis.

“The IAEA’s goal through QUAADRIL is to equip healthcare systems with tools, knowledge, and standards that elevate diagnostic radiology services to the highest level of quality and safety,” said Virginia Tsapaki, a medical physicist from the IAEA’s Division of Human Health and member of the audit team.

“This initiative not only improves national healthcare outcomes but also helps local professionals align with global benchmarks, ensuring consistent and effective care regardless of geographic or economic differences,” she added.

Enhancing Quality and Safety in Radiology

Medical imaging is integral to modern public health, with procedures such as X-rays, CT scans, and fluoroscopy playing a crucial role in diagnosing and treating a wide range of conditions. However, the use of ionizing radiation necessitates strict quality controls to ensure patient safety and minimize exposure.

QUAADRIL audits focus on evaluating technical infrastructure, clinical procedures, and the training of radiology professionals. The audit team also examines how facilities manage quality assurance, patient care, and safety procedures.

As part of the Qatar mission, the IAEA experts reviewed calibration of radiological equipment, radiation dose optimization techniques, and adherence to evidence-based clinical pathways. The audit's findings will be compiled into a detailed report, which will include recommendations for further improving service quality, training, and infrastructure.

Commitment to Continuous Improvement

“Quality assurance is not a one-time effort — it’s a continuous journey,” said Linda Eid, IAEA Programme Management Officer for Qatar. “This mission is a testament to the enhanced collaboration between the IAEA and Qatar since the signing of Practical Arrangements in 2023. It reflects how strategic partnerships can drive sustainable healthcare improvements.”

Al Obaidli echoed the sentiment: “By participating in the QUAADRIL programme, we are not only reinforcing our internal standards but also contributing to the global advancement of medical imaging. We have gained invaluable insights through this audit, and our team is more committed than ever to ongoing learning and development.”

The QUAADRIL Methodology

Developed in 2010, the QUAADRIL methodology provides a structured framework for evaluating and enhancing diagnostic imaging services. The process is voluntary and free of charge, offered by the IAEA upon request by healthcare facilities or national authorities.

A typical QUAADRIL mission involves:

A thorough review of imaging protocols, referral pathways, and quality assurance programmes.

An assessment of clinical practices in radiology departments.

Equipment testing and calibration verification.

Evaluation of radiation safety and protection measures.

Interviews with clinical staff to assess professional training and workflow efficiency.

Following each audit, the IAEA delivers a written report with tailored recommendations for improvement.

In addition to QUAADRIL, the IAEA also offers similar audits in other areas of medical radiation, including QUATRO (Quality Assurance Team for Radiation Oncology) and QUANUM (Quality Assurance Audit for Nuclear Medicine Practices).

Looking Ahead

The successful implementation of the QUAADRIL audit in Qatar sets a precedent for other nations seeking to strengthen their diagnostic radiology services. It also underscores the critical role of international cooperation in fostering high-quality healthcare delivery.

“This audit has not only validated the capabilities of our clinical teams but also provided us with a roadmap for future enhancements,” said Al-Kuwari. “With the IAEA’s support, we’re better equipped to meet the diagnostic needs of our population and to do so safely, effectively, and efficiently.”

As Qatar continues its commitment to healthcare excellence, the lessons learned and systems refined through the QUAADRIL mission will serve as a model for integrated, high-quality diagnostic radiology practices — both regionally and globally.