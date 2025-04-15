High-Stakes Tensions: U.S. and Israel's Risky Gamble with Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

The deployment of B-2 bombers by the United States in proximity to Iran sends a stark warning regarding Tehran's nuclear ambitions, as military action could delay but not eliminate Iran's path to nuclear weapons.

Military experts express concerns that bombing campaigns may only temporarily hinder Iran's nuclear program, potentially leading to the expulsion of UN inspectors and accelerating Iran's nuclear capabilities.

While the U.S. and Israel contemplate military options, analysts fear action against Iran may backfire, pushing Tehran closer to nuclear armament and intensifying geopolitical tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)