Andhra Pradesh Pitches Greenfield City Development to Finance Commission

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu presented plans for the greenfield capital city, Amaravati, to the Sixteenth Finance Commission. The visit included video and photo exhibitions showcasing various state projects and policies. The commission's visit, beginning on April 15, includes meetings with political, industry, and trade representatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:38 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu showcased an ambitious blueprint for the state's greenfield capital city, Amaravati, via a detailed presentation to the Sixteenth Finance Commission on Wednesday.

The chief minister utilized a video exhibition to highlight the future-forward vision for Amaravati, emphasizing infrastructure projects such as the Polavaram Project and the Polavaram-Banakacherla interlinking effort. The state's policies and Swarna Andhra 2047 vision were also discussed.

Finance Commission members, chaired by Arvind Pangariya, begin their four-day Andhra Pradesh tour from April 15, meeting with Naidu, political party representatives, and local industry leaders, before concluding at the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

(With inputs from agencies.)

