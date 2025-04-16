Andhra Pradesh Pitches Greenfield City Development to Finance Commission

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu showcased an ambitious blueprint for the state's greenfield capital city, Amaravati, via a detailed presentation to the Sixteenth Finance Commission on Wednesday.

The chief minister utilized a video exhibition to highlight the future-forward vision for Amaravati, emphasizing infrastructure projects such as the Polavaram Project and the Polavaram-Banakacherla interlinking effort. The state's policies and Swarna Andhra 2047 vision were also discussed.

Finance Commission members, chaired by Arvind Pangariya, begin their four-day Andhra Pradesh tour from April 15, meeting with Naidu, political party representatives, and local industry leaders, before concluding at the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

(With inputs from agencies.)