Tragic Elephants: Human-Wildlife Conflict in Chhattisgarh Claims Another Victim

A tragic incident occurred in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district when a 58-year-old woman named Yashoda Das was trampled to death by a wild elephant. This recent event increases the human death toll in similar conflicts to five over the past 17 days, according to official reports.

Authorities revealed that the incident took place while Das was collecting mahua fruits in the Fokni forest under Wadrafnagar circle. Immediate relief of Rs 25,000 was given to the victim's family, with additional compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh to follow.

With two tuskers causing havoc after crossing into Balrampur from Jharkhand, local forest teams are actively tracking their movements and warning residents. Chhattisgarh has witnessed a significant number of human-elephant conflicts, especially in the northern and emerging central districts, resulting in 320 fatalities over the last five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)