Left Menu

Tragic Elephants: Human-Wildlife Conflict in Chhattisgarh Claims Another Victim

A 58-year-old woman, Yashoda Das, was trampled by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district, raising the death toll from similar human-elephant conflicts to five in 17 days. The state has seen a rise in such incidents, with 320 human fatalities over five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:40 IST
Tragic Elephants: Human-Wildlife Conflict in Chhattisgarh Claims Another Victim
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district when a 58-year-old woman named Yashoda Das was trampled to death by a wild elephant. This recent event increases the human death toll in similar conflicts to five over the past 17 days, according to official reports.

Authorities revealed that the incident took place while Das was collecting mahua fruits in the Fokni forest under Wadrafnagar circle. Immediate relief of Rs 25,000 was given to the victim's family, with additional compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh to follow.

With two tuskers causing havoc after crossing into Balrampur from Jharkhand, local forest teams are actively tracking their movements and warning residents. Chhattisgarh has witnessed a significant number of human-elephant conflicts, especially in the northern and emerging central districts, resulting in 320 fatalities over the last five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025