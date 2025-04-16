SANParks Restocks Knysna Seahorse Tank to Boost Conservation Education

The South African National Parks (SANParks) office on Thesen Island has restocked its educational display tank featuring the critically endangered Knysna seahorse (Hippocampus capensis), offering a renewed opportunity for visitors to witness one of the world’s rarest marine species up close. This effort forms part of SANParks’ broader mission to promote environmental education and marine conservation in the Garden Route National Park.

The Knysna seahorse, South Africa’s only endemic seahorse species, is naturally found in just three estuaries globally — all located within the Garden Route: the Knysna, Swartvlei, and Keurbooms estuaries. Due to its extremely limited distribution and vulnerability to habitat loss, it is listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

A Rare Glimpse of a Hidden Jewel

The educational display tank at the SANParks Thesen Island office is one of the very few facilities in the country authorized to house Knysna seahorses. It provides the public with an accessible, engaging way to learn about these elusive and charismatic animals, which are rarely seen in the wild due to their small size, cryptic behavior, and preference for dense estuarine vegetation.

“The Thesen Island display tank serves a vital role in helping people connect with the marine life of the Garden Route,” SANParks said in a statement on Tuesday. “By seeing these seahorses up close, visitors gain a deeper understanding of the threats they face — particularly habitat degradation, pollution, and changes in water quality.”

Declining Population Prompted Urgent Action

In recent years, the display tank’s population of Knysna seahorses had dropped significantly, with fewer than three breeding pairs remaining by early 2024. The decline was attributed primarily to natural ageing, as many of the original seahorses had exceeded their typical lifespan of five years.

Recognizing the educational and conservation value of maintaining a thriving captive population, SANParks initiated a once-off restocking operation in early 2025. Six young adult seahorses were carefully collected from the Knysna Estuary and introduced into the tank under strict scientific oversight.

This action was conducted under SANParks’ Threatened or Protected Species (TOPS) standing permit from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE). The initiative also complied with conditions set out in an exemption granted under the Marine Living Resources Act (MLRA) in August 2016. The legal framework governs the number of individuals that may be held in captivity and outlines standards for care, habitat simulation, and ethical management.

Encouraging Signs of Success

Early indicators suggest the restocking is already yielding positive results. SANParks researchers have reported initial signs of spawning activity among the newly introduced seahorses, suggesting that the breeding population is beginning to recover. If successful, this could lead to the establishment of a sustainable, self-sustaining population in the tank, thereby reducing the need for future wild collection.

“This is a hopeful development for both conservation and education,” SANParks noted. “It demonstrates how careful, science-based interventions can support the long-term survival of endangered species — even in controlled environments.”

Bridging Science and Public Awareness

Beyond its biological significance, the display tank serves as a vital educational platform. Thousands of visitors — including local residents, school groups, and tourists — pass through the Thesen Island office each year. Through interpretive signage, guided tours, and live seahorse viewing, SANParks aims to foster a stronger public connection to marine conservation.

“Awareness is the first step toward action,” said a SANParks marine ecologist involved in the project. “When people understand the fragility of these estuarine ecosystems and the species they support, they’re more likely to support efforts to protect them.”

Looking Ahead

With the newly restocked population showing early signs of breeding, SANParks hopes the Thesen Island seahorse display will continue to inspire future generations to care for South Africa’s unique coastal environments.

Members of the public are encouraged to visit the SANParks office on Thesen Island, Knysna, to see the Knysna seahorses and learn more about the species and the broader conservation work taking place in the Garden Route National Park.

For more information, visit www.sanparks.org or follow SANParks on social media for updates on their marine and terrestrial conservation initiatives.