Tigers in Siddharth Zoo Get Cooling Showers to Beat the Heat
The Siddharth zoo in Maharashtra is taking measures to protect its tigers from high temperatures. Tigers receive showers twice daily, and their water is frequently changed. Air coolers and morning meals are also provided to ensure their comfort and hydration during the summer heat.
- Country:
- India
In response to soaring temperatures, the Siddharth zoo in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, is taking proactive measures to keep its tigers cool. The zoo's dozen big cats are receiving multiple showers daily, and air coolers have been installed to combat the heat, an official stated on Wednesday.
Veterinarian Dr. Neeti Singh explained that showers are administered twice a day, with tank water for the tigers being refreshed frequently to prevent overheating. This initiative aims to maintain the animals' hydration and electrolyte balance, critical during the city's peak temperatures of 41.4 degrees Celsius, as recorded by the India Meteorological Department.
To accommodate the tigers' reduced appetite during the afternoon heat, their meals are served in the morning. Similar cooling measures are also being implemented for other animals in the zoo, Dr. Singh noted, ensuring all inhabitants remain comfortable during the scorching summer months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Surging Power Demand: India's Heatwave Fuels Energy Spike
Karnataka's Summer Working Hours Shifted: Government's Response to Heatwave
West Bengal's Energized Efforts: Weathering Storms and Heatwaves
Andhra Pradesh on Alert: Thunderstorms and Heatwave Warnings
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thundershowers Amid Heatwave