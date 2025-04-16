Tigers in Siddharth Zoo Get Cooling Showers to Beat the Heat

In response to soaring temperatures, the Siddharth zoo in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, is taking proactive measures to keep its tigers cool. The zoo's dozen big cats are receiving multiple showers daily, and air coolers have been installed to combat the heat, an official stated on Wednesday.

Veterinarian Dr. Neeti Singh explained that showers are administered twice a day, with tank water for the tigers being refreshed frequently to prevent overheating. This initiative aims to maintain the animals' hydration and electrolyte balance, critical during the city's peak temperatures of 41.4 degrees Celsius, as recorded by the India Meteorological Department.

To accommodate the tigers' reduced appetite during the afternoon heat, their meals are served in the morning. Similar cooling measures are also being implemented for other animals in the zoo, Dr. Singh noted, ensuring all inhabitants remain comfortable during the scorching summer months.

