Uttar Pradesh's Urban Transformation: E-Buses, Smart Cities, and Cultural Revival

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath focuses on urban development, promoting e-buses in nearby towns, ensuring eco-friendly transport, and expanding smart city initiatives. Plans for cultural centers in historical cities are underway, alongside solutions for urban challenges like parking, illegal hoardings, and street dog bites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-04-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged officials to expand private e-bus operations to nearby towns, aiming for better connectivity between major urban centers. In a high-level meeting with the Urban Development Department, Adityanath stressed the importance of eco-friendly transport and encouraged replacing older buses with electric ones.

Currently, 700 e-buses are running in 15 cities across the state. The CM also addressed urban challenges such as parking, advocating for solutions tailored to demand and space availability, and warned against illegal parking fee collections. He emphasized the use of electronic boards over traditional hoardings to maintain city aesthetics.

In addition to transportation improvements, Adityanath announced plans to upgrade municipal councils to smart bodies with advanced features, and proposed projects like Krishna Lok Park in Mathura-Vrindavan. He also focused on filling vacancies in urban bodies and improving drainage systems ahead of the monsoon season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

