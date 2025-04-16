Left Menu

Fishermen's Fury: Muthalapozhi Protests Against Sand Blockage

Fishermen and trade unions in Muthalapozhi are protesting against sand accumulation blocking the estuary at the harbour. The protests involve Congress-affiliated INTUC and other unions demanding urgent dredging. Officials promised removal by May 15, amid concerns over possible harbour closure and several boat accidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-04-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 22:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the coastal hamlet of Muthalapozhi, fishermen and trade unions took to the streets on Wednesday, demanding urgent action to address the sand accumulation blocking the harbour estuary. The protest, spearheaded by the Congress-affiliated INTUC, witnessed demonstrators laying siege to a Harbour Department office.

Local fishermen, affected by the ineffective dredging, voiced their frustrations, citing loss of livelihood and starvation. An assurance from the Harbour Engineering Division promised a resolution by May 15. This commitment was communicated during a State Minority Commission hearing, triggered by recent boat accidents.

With increasing protests and a government consideration to shutter Muthalapozhi harbour, plans for a comprehensive development of the location have been approved. Efforts to deploy a dredger and improve infrastructure aim to mitigate risks, restore fishing conditions, and prevent further accidents.

