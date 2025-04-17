Left Menu

End of NEISS-AIP: U.S. Cuts Data Collection Amid Staffing Crisis

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission will cease data collection from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System due to CDC staff cuts. This decision disrupts injury data gathering, impacting public health research and policy. NEISS's reduction will significantly affect safety standards and injury prevention in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 00:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is halting its data collection from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System, as per an internal email obtained by Reuters. This decision follows substantial staff reductions at the CDC, posing challenges for injury data gathering and public safety standards.

Established 47 years ago, NEISS collates data from around 100 hospital emergency departments nationwide, offering critical information for product recalls and safety regulations. However, recent cutbacks initiated under President Donald Trump's administration have led to significant disruptions in several public health initiatives.

Friday marks the end of CPSC's data collection on various incidents, including motor vehicle crashes and adverse drug effects, as CDC staffing constraints render the continuation of the All Injury Program unsustainable. The ability to capture comprehensive hospital-level injury data will be significantly diminished, affecting valuable public policy insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

