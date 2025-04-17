Left Menu

Weather Alert: Thunderstorms Set to Hit Andhra Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department forecasts thunderstorms with lightning across parts of Andhra Pradesh from April 17 to 21. High winds and rising temperatures are expected in Northern and Southern Coastal areas, along with Rayalaseema. Temperatures will stabilize from April 21 to 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 17-04-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 12:28 IST
Weather Alert: Thunderstorms Set to Hit Andhra Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department issued a warning on Thursday, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning across parts of Andhra Pradesh over a five-day period starting April 17.

In a detailed prediction, the department cautioned that thunderstorms will occur at isolated locations in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema.

Moreover, gusty winds with speeds reaching 40 to 50 km per hour are likely over these areas. Temperatures will gradually increase by two to four degrees Celsius in coastal regions, stabilizing after April 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025