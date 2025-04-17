Weather Alert: Thunderstorms Set to Hit Andhra Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department issued a warning on Thursday, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning across parts of Andhra Pradesh over a five-day period starting April 17.

In a detailed prediction, the department cautioned that thunderstorms will occur at isolated locations in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema.

Moreover, gusty winds with speeds reaching 40 to 50 km per hour are likely over these areas. Temperatures will gradually increase by two to four degrees Celsius in coastal regions, stabilizing after April 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)