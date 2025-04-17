Left Menu

Transforming Trash: The Innovative Waste Management of Tirupati

The 16th Finance Commission visited Tirupati's integrated solid waste management plant to learn about turning waste into monetizable resources in Andhra Pradesh. The site visit highlighted processes like composting, biogas production, and plastic recycling, demonstrating the revenue-generating potential in sustainable waste management practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:03 IST
Transforming Trash: The Innovative Waste Management of Tirupati
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 16th Finance Commission embarked on a transformative journey through Andhra Pradesh, aiming to witness firsthand the potential of waste monetization. Their focus narrowed on Tirupati's integrated solid waste management facility, where urban refuse is converted into value-added products.

During their visit, high-ranking officials, including Ritvik Pandey and Annie George Matthew, scrutinized various operational aspects like dry waste processing and compost production. Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar provided insights into the facility's functionality, emphasizing its role in transforming environmental challenges into economic opportunities.

Tirupati Municipal Corporation's prowess lies in waste segregation; wet waste becomes compost for farmers, while plastic waste finds new life in cement factories. Additionally, market and hotel waste contribute to biogas production, showcasing a sustainable model for municipal waste management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025