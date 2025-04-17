Transforming Trash: The Innovative Waste Management of Tirupati

The 16th Finance Commission embarked on a transformative journey through Andhra Pradesh, aiming to witness firsthand the potential of waste monetization. Their focus narrowed on Tirupati's integrated solid waste management facility, where urban refuse is converted into value-added products.

During their visit, high-ranking officials, including Ritvik Pandey and Annie George Matthew, scrutinized various operational aspects like dry waste processing and compost production. Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar provided insights into the facility's functionality, emphasizing its role in transforming environmental challenges into economic opportunities.

Tirupati Municipal Corporation's prowess lies in waste segregation; wet waste becomes compost for farmers, while plastic waste finds new life in cement factories. Additionally, market and hotel waste contribute to biogas production, showcasing a sustainable model for municipal waste management.

(With inputs from agencies.)