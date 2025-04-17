Delhi High Court Orders Swift Action to Clear Monsoon Drain Blockages

The Delhi High Court has issued a stern directive for the immediate removal of unauthorized structures obstructing the Taimoor Nagar drain in southeast Delhi. This move is aimed at averting potential monsoon-induced flooding in surrounding colonies and areas, emphasizing the urgent need for proper water management.

A bench comprising Justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet PS Arora criticized the appalling state of infrastructure in the national capital, where residential and other unauthorized encroachments have severely blocked drainage systems. The court mandated that any jhuggi jhopri clusters or colonies impeding the free flow of the drain must be cleared expeditiously.

Emphasizing the critical importance of an unimpeded drainage system for public safety and convenience, the court instructed the special task force to commence work immediately, with a follow-up meeting scheduled with Delhi's Irrigation and Flood Control Department. The court has also scheduled a review of the progress on April 28, underlining its commitment to resolving the issue swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)