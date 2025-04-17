Left Menu

Freak Storm in Southern West Bengal Claims Life

A powerful storm struck southern West Bengal, killing one person and causing widespread disruption. Chandan Ghata, a brick kiln worker, died from a lightning strike in Kharagpur. The storm affected traffic and public transport, with more thunderstorms expected in the coming days.

Freak Storm in Southern West Bengal Claims Life
A freak storm lashed southern West Bengal, claiming one life and causing significant disruption across multiple districts including Kolkata. The victim, Chandan Ghata, a brick kiln worker, succumbed to a lightning strike in Kharagpur, Paschim Medinipur district.

The storm, characterized by heavy rain and wind speeds between 40-60 km per hour, affected regions such as Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Purulia, and Murshidabad, offering a respite from prevailing hot, humid weather. The weather event disrupted evening commutes, as public transportation struggled to cope with demand in key areas of Kolkata.

More thunderstorms are predicted for the area over the next few days, with weather officials cautioning residents in districts like Hooghly and Nadia to brace for further adverse conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

