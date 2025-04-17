Left Menu

MCD Strategizes Monsoon Preparedness to Combat Waterlogging and Ensure Safety

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi held a meeting to strategize effective measures for monsoon preparedness, focusing on preventing waterlogging, enhancing sanitation, and ensuring public safety. MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar emphasized coordination, accountability, and timely execution of plans, with nodal officers appointed to oversee key operations and address challenges.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) convened a crucial meeting to discuss strategies for the forthcoming monsoon season. The focus was on preventing waterlogging, improving sanitation, and ensuring citizen safety, as MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar directed officers to rectify inefficiencies and prevent any negligence.

Key discussions included desilting MCD jurisdiction drains, appointing nodal officers for waterlogging-prone areas, and mapping drainage systems. Officials emphasized round-the-clock cleaning, strategic placement of pumps, and resolving inter-departmental issues to enhance monsoon season preparedness.

Lessons from past incidents, such as the tragic event in Old Rajinder Nagar, underline the necessity of these measures. Coordinated actions and practical proposals are being encouraged, with government assurances of backing initiatives that address immediate and long-term challenges effectively.

