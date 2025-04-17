Tragedy Strikes as Cable Car Crashes in Italy
A cable car in southern Naples crashed after a cable snapped, resulting in four deaths and one injury. The accident occurred at Monte Faito in Castellammare di Stabia just a week after the site reopened for the season. It's known for its scenic views.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 17-04-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 23:40 IST
- Country:
- Italy
A tragic accident unfolded in southern Naples as a cable car crashed after the cable snapped, tragically killing at least four tourists and injuring one, according to official sources.
The accident took place at Monte Faito in Castellammare di Stabia, just a week after the popular tourist destination had reopened for the season.
Known for its breathtaking views of Mount Vesuvius and the Bay of Naples, the cable car has long been a favorite among visitors. Rescue operations were conducted by Italy's alpine rescue team.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha Congress Protests Ignite Amidst MLA Suspensions Over Women's Safety Concerns
Karen Chhour Hails Repeal of Oranga Tamariki's Section 7AA on Child Safety
Mystery Golf Ball Incident at Poona Club Raises Safety Concerns
Car Prices Surge Amid Rising Costs and Safety Demands
Uttarakhand Gears Up for Char Dham Yatra: Online Registrations and Safety Measures Emphasized