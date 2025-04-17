Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Cable Car Crashes in Italy

A cable car in southern Naples crashed after a cable snapped, resulting in four deaths and one injury. The accident occurred at Monte Faito in Castellammare di Stabia just a week after the site reopened for the season. It's known for its scenic views.

A tragic accident unfolded in southern Naples as a cable car crashed after the cable snapped, tragically killing at least four tourists and injuring one, according to official sources.

The accident took place at Monte Faito in Castellammare di Stabia, just a week after the popular tourist destination had reopened for the season.

Known for its breathtaking views of Mount Vesuvius and the Bay of Naples, the cable car has long been a favorite among visitors. Rescue operations were conducted by Italy's alpine rescue team.

