Tragic Tin Shed Collapse: Storm Claims Two Lives in Uttar Pradesh

A woman and her young nephew tragically lost their lives in a devastating incident on Thursday in Uttar Pradesh, when a tin shed collapsed during a fierce storm.

According to police, the storm hit Nawabpur Karodi village, uprooting the tin shed's pillars at the local Baba Bihari Das Memorial School.

Trapped under the wreckage were Phoolmati, 40, her son Rahul, 22, and her nephew Dhruv. The storm caught the family as they sought refuge on the school premises. Despite villagers' rescue efforts, Phoolmati and Dhruv died, with Rahul severely injured and hospitalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)