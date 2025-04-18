Left Menu

Tragic Tin Shed Collapse: Storm Claims Two Lives in Uttar Pradesh

A severe storm in a village in Uttar Pradesh caused a tin shed to collapse, resulting in the deaths of a woman and her nephew. The incident took place at a school premises where they had taken shelter. Another family member was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 18-04-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 00:29 IST
A woman and her young nephew tragically lost their lives in a devastating incident on Thursday in Uttar Pradesh, when a tin shed collapsed during a fierce storm.

According to police, the storm hit Nawabpur Karodi village, uprooting the tin shed's pillars at the local Baba Bihari Das Memorial School.

Trapped under the wreckage were Phoolmati, 40, her son Rahul, 22, and her nephew Dhruv. The storm caught the family as they sought refuge on the school premises. Despite villagers' rescue efforts, Phoolmati and Dhruv died, with Rahul severely injured and hospitalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

