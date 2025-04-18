Rain Showers Bring Relief to Heat-Stricken Punjab

Several regions in Punjab experienced rain showers on Friday evening, providing a welcome relief from the persistent heat, according to official reports.

Despite the evening rains, hot weather conditions lingered throughout the day in the state and neighboring Chandigarh, which also benefited from the rain.

Temperatures varied across Punjab and Haryana, with Bathinda reaching peaks of 42.6 degrees Celsius, marking it the hottest in Punjab, while Hisar topped 43.5 degrees in Haryana.

