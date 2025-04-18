Left Menu

Rain Showers Bring Relief to Heat-Stricken Punjab

Rain showers have provided relief in various parts of Punjab and Chandigarh, leading to a drop in temperature. Although the day remained generally hot, evening rains helped ease conditions. Notable temperatures were recorded across Punjab and Haryana, with Bathinda and Hisar registering the highest in their respective states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-04-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 19:55 IST
Several regions in Punjab experienced rain showers on Friday evening, providing a welcome relief from the persistent heat, according to official reports.

Despite the evening rains, hot weather conditions lingered throughout the day in the state and neighboring Chandigarh, which also benefited from the rain.

Temperatures varied across Punjab and Haryana, with Bathinda reaching peaks of 42.6 degrees Celsius, marking it the hottest in Punjab, while Hisar topped 43.5 degrees in Haryana.

