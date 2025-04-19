Left Menu

Reevaluating the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor: A New Chapter

The Karnataka government has set up a seven-member sub-committee, led by Home Minister G Parameshwara, to assess the progress of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor project. The committee aims to consult experts and submit a report within two months on potential legal actions against NICE for framework violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:28 IST
Reevaluating the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor: A New Chapter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has appointed a seven-member cabinet sub-committee, spearheaded by Home Minister G Parameshwara, to reexamine the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor project's current status.

This committee, featuring prominent ministers, will evaluate the project's implementation progress and make recommendations for its future trajectory.

The committee's main task is to consult with legal and subject matter experts to submit a comprehensive report within two months, addressing possible legal actions against NICE for alleged framework violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025