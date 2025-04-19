Reevaluating the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor: A New Chapter
The Karnataka government has set up a seven-member sub-committee, led by Home Minister G Parameshwara, to assess the progress of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor project. The committee aims to consult experts and submit a report within two months on potential legal actions against NICE for framework violations.
The Karnataka government has appointed a seven-member cabinet sub-committee, spearheaded by Home Minister G Parameshwara, to reexamine the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor project's current status.
This committee, featuring prominent ministers, will evaluate the project's implementation progress and make recommendations for its future trajectory.
The committee's main task is to consult with legal and subject matter experts to submit a comprehensive report within two months, addressing possible legal actions against NICE for alleged framework violations.
