Reevaluating the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor: A New Chapter

The Karnataka government has appointed a seven-member cabinet sub-committee, spearheaded by Home Minister G Parameshwara, to reexamine the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor project's current status.

This committee, featuring prominent ministers, will evaluate the project's implementation progress and make recommendations for its future trajectory.

The committee's main task is to consult with legal and subject matter experts to submit a comprehensive report within two months, addressing possible legal actions against NICE for alleged framework violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)