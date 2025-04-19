Swift Response Quells Factory Blaze in Thane

A fire erupted on Saturday at a factory in Maharashtra's Thane district, sparking a swift emergency response. According to a civic official, the incident occurred in the Morivali MIDC area of Ambernath (west), but fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

Firefighters from Ambernath, MIDC Ulhasnagar, and Badlapur were promptly dispatched to the scene. Their efforts quickly brought the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading to other nearby factories in the dense industrial zone.

The cause of the fire has not yet been identified, and authorities are conducting investigations. This response highlights the efficiency and readiness of local emergency services in handling industrial accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)