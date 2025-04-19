Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: A Family Annihilated in Delhi Building Collapse

A fatal building collapse in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad claimed eleven lives, devastating entire families. The accident occurred during nighttime when families were asleep, and the rescue efforts stretched over 12 hours. Chief Minister has ordered an investigation, while the cause is suspected to be construction work on the ground floor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 21:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating building collapse in Mustafabad, northeast Delhi, left eleven people dead, including multiple members of a single family. The disaster occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, while families were asleep, completely unaware of the tragedy about to unfold.

The building was home to various families, including that of Tehsin, a property dealer, who, along with his son, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren, perished in the collapse. Two brothers, breadwinners for their family, also lost their lives in this catastrophic event. Reshma, another victim, heroically ensured her family's safety before succumbing to her injuries.

Rescue operations led by NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, and local volunteers lasted over 12 hours, contending with arduous conditions due to congestion. A potential cause under scrutiny is construction work on the ground floor. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered an investigation and expressed her deep sorrow over the tragic loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

