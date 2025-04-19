Tragedy Strikes: A Family Annihilated in Delhi Building Collapse

A devastating building collapse in Mustafabad, northeast Delhi, left eleven people dead, including multiple members of a single family. The disaster occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, while families were asleep, completely unaware of the tragedy about to unfold.

The building was home to various families, including that of Tehsin, a property dealer, who, along with his son, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren, perished in the collapse. Two brothers, breadwinners for their family, also lost their lives in this catastrophic event. Reshma, another victim, heroically ensured her family's safety before succumbing to her injuries.

Rescue operations led by NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, and local volunteers lasted over 12 hours, contending with arduous conditions due to congestion. A potential cause under scrutiny is construction work on the ground floor. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered an investigation and expressed her deep sorrow over the tragic loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)