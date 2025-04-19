Left Menu

Prabhash and Pavak's New Jungle Journey

The cheetahs Prabhash and Pavak, residing in Kuno National Park, are set to move to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary on Sunday, marking a significant step in an ongoing translocation project. These big cats were originally brought from South Africa and are part of a larger group, enhancing conservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sheopur/Bhopal | Updated: 19-04-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 21:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a major conservation effort, two six-year-old cheetahs, Prabhash and Pavak, are scheduled to be relocated from Kuno National Park to the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary this Sunday. This move underscores the ambitious intercontinental translocation initiative aimed at bolstering the cheetah population in these regions.

The journey, set to cover over 250 kilometers by road, illustrates the project's commitment to expanding suitable habitats for these big cats. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is expected to officiate their release upon arrival at Gandhi Sagar, which spans both Mandsaur and Neemuch districts.

Prabhash and Pavak were originally relocated from South Africa's Waterberg Biosphere Reserve in February 2023 while eight other cheetahs from Namibia began this historic translocation effort the previous year. The process is part of a larger strategy, which recently saw a new group translocated from South Africa and anticipates more arrivals from Botswana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

