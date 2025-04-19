A Unified Vision for Jammu and Kashmir's Progress

In a call for collaborative growth, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stressed the importance of joint efforts between his government and the Centre for regional development. Speaking on Saturday at the inauguration of a multi-storeyed Municipal Parking Complex in Kathua, Abdullah highlighted the necessity of cooperation for a promising future.

He underscored the responsibility of providing essential services, such as clean drinking water, electricity, better roads, healthcare, and education. Abdullah reiterated his commitment to work closely with the Central government to ensure these needs are met for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah also expressed enthusiasm for a Union-backed project honoring former finance minister Arun Jaitley, promising state support to build a world-class sports complex. Encouraging the public to utilize the new facility, he remarked that such modern infrastructure enhances safety and convenience for the community.

