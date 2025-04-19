Left Menu

Devastating Farm Fire Ravages Village and Claims Livestock in Madhya Pradesh

A raging farm fire destroyed at least nine houses and killed a buffalo in the village of Parasi Tunda in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district. The fire, originating from a neighboring village, spread due to strong winds. Officials have planned compensations and legal action as damage assessments continue.

Devastating Farm Fire Ravages Village and Claims Livestock in Madhya Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

A farm fire wreaked havoc in Parasi Tunda village, Madhya Pradesh, gutting nine houses and claiming a buffalo's life, official sources confirmed on Saturday. The blaze, which originated in a nearby village, was spread by strong winds, resulting in extensive damage now under assessment.

Ajay Pathak, the local tehsildar, reported that the fire began on Friday evening and took 12 arduous hours to be brought under control. The flames engulfed properties 25 km from the district headquarters, leaving residents devastated and shelterless.

While ten goats remain unaccounted for, authorities are working to assess the damage and promise compensation to the victims. A police investigation is underway to identify and hold responsible those who set the fields ablaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)

