Cloudburst Chaos: Lives Lost and Landslides Triggered in J&K

Heavy rain in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district led to severe flash floods and landslides, causing three fatalities and leaving over 100 people stranded. Officials confirmed major damage to infrastructure and homes, prompting rescue operations and resulting in the temporary suspension of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramban/Jammu | Updated: 20-04-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 11:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district as torrential rains triggered devastating flash floods, sweeping away three lives and leaving over 100 marooned. Officials cited a cloudburst that struck the village of Seri Bagna, resulting in the loss of two brothers, Aqib Ahmad and Mohd Saqib, along with another victim.

The unrelenting downpour also caused landslides along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, bringing traffic to a standstill. Over 40 homes in Dharam Kund village were damaged, some beyond repair. Swift police action, however, managed to rescue more than 100 trapped villagers amid dire weather conditions.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called for an urgent assessment meeting, while Union Minister Jitendra Singh applauded the district administration for their rapid response. The situation remains tense as officials work tirelessly to restore safety and clear the highway for commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

