Health Challenges: From Obamacare to Global Pollution Impact

The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to review a contested provision of the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare. The provision mandates that health insurers provide no-cost preventive services like cancer screenings. A lower court's argument questioned the validity of members' appointments to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, crucial in determining covered services, due to their non-confirmation by the Senate.

Meanwhile, as the Trump administration sought to revive the coal industry, a reduction in protections has spotlighted black lung disease. Josh Cochran, a former West Virginia coal miner, now relies on an oxygen tank after being diagnosed with the disease, necessitating a lung transplant. His story underscores the health dangers that miners face in the absence of adequate safeguards.

In Byrnihat, India, residents grapple with severe health issues stemming from pollution. The town, the world's most polluted metropolitan area according to IQAir, sees cases like two-year-old Sumaiya Ansari battling severe respiratory problems. This situation highlights the dire consequences of industrial pollution on public health, demanding immediate environmental interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)