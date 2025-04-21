Fadnavis Pushes for Timely Completion of Key Maharashtra Infrastructure Projects

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has conducted a comprehensive review of over 30 critical infrastructure projects in a 'war room' meeting, emphasizing their significance to the state's development.

Attended by senior officials like Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik and Chief Economic Advisor Praveen Pardeshi, the meeting covered both ongoing and new projects including the Mumbai Metro and vital transport corridors.

Fadnavis urged acceleration in resolving land acquisition, technical, and environmental hurdles to ensure projects like Vadhavan Port and Wardha-Nanded railway proceed swiftly, with attention to planning and departmental cooperation.

