Fadnavis Pushes for Timely Completion of Key Maharashtra Infrastructure Projects
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed over 30 key infrastructure projects crucial for state development in a 'war room' meeting. Several metro lines and projects across Mumbai and other regions were discussed. Fadnavis directed expedited land acquisitions and resolution of technical and environmental issues to ensure timely completion.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has conducted a comprehensive review of over 30 critical infrastructure projects in a 'war room' meeting, emphasizing their significance to the state's development.
Attended by senior officials like Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik and Chief Economic Advisor Praveen Pardeshi, the meeting covered both ongoing and new projects including the Mumbai Metro and vital transport corridors.
Fadnavis urged acceleration in resolving land acquisition, technical, and environmental hurdles to ensure projects like Vadhavan Port and Wardha-Nanded railway proceed swiftly, with attention to planning and departmental cooperation.
