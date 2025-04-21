Scorching Temperatures Grip Haryana and Punjab
Extreme heat conditions were observed in Haryana and Punjab, with temperatures soaring above 42 degrees Celsius in several locations. Rohtak in Haryana and Bathinda in Punjab registered the highest temperatures. Other cities like Hisar and Amritsar also faced significant heat.
Heatwaves swept across Haryana and Punjab on Monday, marking one of the hottest days this season. The Meteorological Department reported temperatures soaring past 42 degrees Celsius in Rohtak, Haryana, and Bathinda, Punjab.
In Haryana, Hisar wasn't far behind, with the mercury touching 41.8 degrees Celsius. Other cities like Gurugram and Ambala recorded high temperatures of 39.6 and 38 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Punjab, too, faced sizzling conditions, with Ludhiana experiencing a high of 38.7 degrees and Patiala 39.1 degrees. The entire region braced for a hot week ahead.
