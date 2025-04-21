Odisha Heatwave Alert: Record Temperatures Sweep the State
Odisha endured soaring temperatures as 14 locations recorded highs of 40°C or more, with Jharsuguda notably hitting 45.4°C. The IMD forecasts temperature increases of 3-5°C over the next few days and issued a heatwave alert for several districts, including Jharsuguda and Bolangir.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported scorching temperatures across Odisha on Monday, with 14 locations experiencing highs of 40°C or more. Jharsuguda emerged as the hottest spot within the state at 45.4°C, narrowly missing the national high set by Chandrapur in Maharashtra at 45.6°C.
IMD's evening bulletin highlighted other sweltering areas in Odisha, including Boudh (43.2°C), and several others reaching above 42°C. Despite slightly lower temperatures, Bhubaneswar faced discomfort due to humidity reaching 89%.
Predictions suggest a further rise in temperatures by 3-5°C in the coming days. A yellow heatwave warning has been issued for western districts like Jharsuguda and Bolangir. Meanwhile, thunderstorms with gusty winds are anticipated in southern regions like Malkangiri and Koraput on Tuesday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- heatwave
- temperature
- IMD
- Jharsuguda
- weather
- high temperature
- yellow warning
- thunderstorms
- Odia
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Weekend: Snell On Injury List, Weather Delays MLB Battles
Scottie Scheffler Preps for Masters Amid Weather Concerns
Weather Disrupts Masters Practice Round, Safety Takes Precedence
Intense Heatwave and Relief: India's Weather Outlook Updates
Weather Disrupts Masters Practice as Augusta Awaits Sunshine