Odisha Heatwave Alert: Record Temperatures Sweep the State

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported scorching temperatures across Odisha on Monday, with 14 locations experiencing highs of 40°C or more. Jharsuguda emerged as the hottest spot within the state at 45.4°C, narrowly missing the national high set by Chandrapur in Maharashtra at 45.6°C.

IMD's evening bulletin highlighted other sweltering areas in Odisha, including Boudh (43.2°C), and several others reaching above 42°C. Despite slightly lower temperatures, Bhubaneswar faced discomfort due to humidity reaching 89%.

Predictions suggest a further rise in temperatures by 3-5°C in the coming days. A yellow heatwave warning has been issued for western districts like Jharsuguda and Bolangir. Meanwhile, thunderstorms with gusty winds are anticipated in southern regions like Malkangiri and Koraput on Tuesday.

