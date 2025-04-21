Left Menu

Odisha Heatwave Alert: Record Temperatures Sweep the State

Odisha endured soaring temperatures as 14 locations recorded highs of 40°C or more, with Jharsuguda notably hitting 45.4°C. The IMD forecasts temperature increases of 3-5°C over the next few days and issued a heatwave alert for several districts, including Jharsuguda and Bolangir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported scorching temperatures across Odisha on Monday, with 14 locations experiencing highs of 40°C or more. Jharsuguda emerged as the hottest spot within the state at 45.4°C, narrowly missing the national high set by Chandrapur in Maharashtra at 45.6°C.

IMD's evening bulletin highlighted other sweltering areas in Odisha, including Boudh (43.2°C), and several others reaching above 42°C. Despite slightly lower temperatures, Bhubaneswar faced discomfort due to humidity reaching 89%.

Predictions suggest a further rise in temperatures by 3-5°C in the coming days. A yellow heatwave warning has been issued for western districts like Jharsuguda and Bolangir. Meanwhile, thunderstorms with gusty winds are anticipated in southern regions like Malkangiri and Koraput on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

