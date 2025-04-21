Left Menu

Ladakh Battles Weather: Swift Response to Restore Essential Services

Authorities in Kargil, Ladakh, are working swiftly to restore essential services following significant snowfall. Road connectivity, power, and water supply have been disrupted. Efforts focus on clearing snow, restoring electricity, and resuming water supply. The administration is actively monitoring the situation, ensuring quick action and public updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kargil | Updated: 21-04-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 23:19 IST
Despite the challenges of severe weather conditions, authorities in the Kargil district of Ladakh are working swiftly to restore essential services, according to an official spokesman.

Efforts are focused on restoring road connectivity, power, water supply, and medical services following heavy snowfall that disrupted daily life and infrastructure.

The local administration is actively monitoring the situation, coordinating restoration efforts, and maintaining communication with residents to ensure their safety and well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

