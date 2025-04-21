Ladakh Battles Weather: Swift Response to Restore Essential Services

Despite the challenges of severe weather conditions, authorities in the Kargil district of Ladakh are working swiftly to restore essential services, according to an official spokesman.

Efforts are focused on restoring road connectivity, power, water supply, and medical services following heavy snowfall that disrupted daily life and infrastructure.

The local administration is actively monitoring the situation, coordinating restoration efforts, and maintaining communication with residents to ensure their safety and well-being.

