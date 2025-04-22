Delhi Wages War on Pollution: Emergency Action Plan Unveiled
Amid escalating air pollution in Delhi, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has launched an emergency crackdown on pollution sources. At a key meeting, Sirsa urged inter-departmental cooperation and emphasized rigorous action, including daily progress reports and penalties for non-compliance, to address the critical air quality situation.
In response to deteriorating air quality, Delhi's Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, has mandated urgent actions against pollution sources. He directed authorities to target highly polluting industries and construction sites.
During an emergency review meeting with senior Environment Department and DPCC officials, Sirsa expressed grave concerns over Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) and ordered immediate enforcement of pollution mitigation measures.
Sirsa emphasized the shared responsibility of environmental protection across departments and called for daily progress reports, stressing penalties for non-compliance. Measures include deploying water sprinklers, anti-smog guns, and enhancing public awareness campaigns.
