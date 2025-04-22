Delhi Wages War on Pollution: Emergency Action Plan Unveiled

In response to deteriorating air quality, Delhi's Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, has mandated urgent actions against pollution sources. He directed authorities to target highly polluting industries and construction sites.

During an emergency review meeting with senior Environment Department and DPCC officials, Sirsa expressed grave concerns over Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) and ordered immediate enforcement of pollution mitigation measures.

Sirsa emphasized the shared responsibility of environmental protection across departments and called for daily progress reports, stressing penalties for non-compliance. Measures include deploying water sprinklers, anti-smog guns, and enhancing public awareness campaigns.

