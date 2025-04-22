Stocks Rebound Amid Trump Fed Criticism

U.S. stock index futures rebounded on Tuesday following a sharp fall in equities the previous day. The downturn was triggered by President Donald Trump's critical remarks about Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, raising investor concerns regarding the central bank's autonomy.

Trump's persistent attacks on Powell for not lowering interest rates ignited fears about future monetary policy and spurred a political risk premium in U.S. assets. Investors are looking for hints on upcoming tariff decisions and international levy negotiations, while Trump's capacity to dismiss the Fed chair legally remains debated.

As the market seeks stability, attention turns to corporate earnings reports, crucial for gauging the impact of tariffs on company profits. Noteworthy movements include Tesla's slight premarket rise ahead of earnings and First Solar's gain after tariff announcements.

