EPA's Environmental Justice Workforce Faces Major Cuts

The Environmental Protection Agency has issued termination notices to staff involved in environmental justice programs, citing misalignment with the agency's mission. Nearly 200 employees are affected, sparking criticism from union representatives. EPA's new leadership plans budget cuts and agency reorganization, raising concerns over future environmental protections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has delivered termination notices to its staff working on environmental justice programs. The agency cites a need for realignment with its current mission, impacting nearly 200 employees at its headquarters and regional offices.

Previously on administrative leave, the affected employees were reinstated due to legal challenges; however, the new reduction-in-force notices are set to take effect on July 31. The EPA's environmental justice mission aimed to blend equity and civil rights into policymaking, focusing on the needs of low-income and minority communities vulnerable to pollution.

In response, Joyce Howell, Executive Vice President of AFGE Council 238—a union representing over 8,400 EPA workers—criticized the move as contrary to the agency's core purpose of safeguarding human health and the planet. Meanwhile, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin defended the decision, arguing for a broader plan that includes significant budget cuts in response to what he perceives as ineffective use of funds under current environmental justice initiatives.

