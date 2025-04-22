Revamping Delhi's Sewerage Infrastructure: A Step Towards a Cleaner Yamuna

In a bid to enhance Delhi's sewerage infrastructure, Water Minister Parvesh Verma convened a crucial meeting with the sewage management department of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Tuesday. The discussions primarily revolved around strengthening sewerage facilities in unauthorized colonies across the capital.

Minister Verma received updates on the capacity of the 37 operational sewage treatment plants (STPs) and the ongoing initiatives to expand the sewerage network. 'Each plant's responsibility is well-defined, and any negligence in cleaning the Yamuna will not be tolerated,' Verma stated on social media platform X.

Delhi generates around 792 million gallons of sewage daily, but DJB's STPs can only treat approximately 610 million gallons. The unaddressed sewage often flows into the Yamuna, stressing the importance of connecting unauthorized colonies to the network. Challenges exist, especially with constructions in floodplain regions prohibited. The DJB aims to find viable solutions as efforts continue to extend the network, presently covering about 83% of Delhi's population.

(With inputs from agencies.)