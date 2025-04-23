Global Coral Bleaching Crisis: Ocean Reefs on the Brink

The world's coral reefs are under siege as 84% have experienced harmful bleaching, marking the most severe event of its kind. This crisis, spurred by warming oceans, threatens to reshape planet Earth and endanger marine ecosystems, according to the International Coral Reef Initiative.

The current bleaching event, having started in 2023, is already more extensive than the 2014-2017 event. Experts warn the heat stress responsible for bleaching may persist indefinitely, altering our planet's oceans and impacting lives that depend on them.

Urgent action is needed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the root cause of warming oceans, experts emphasize. While conservation efforts continue, reducing fossil fuel emissions is critical to safeguarding coral reefs and preventing further ecological degradation.

