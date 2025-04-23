Left Menu

Blaze on Rafi Marg: Swift Response Prevents Tragedy

A sudden car fire outside the Vayu Bhavan on Rafi Marg led to a quick response from the Delhi Fire Services, who dispatched a fire tender promptly. No casualties were reported thanks to the efficient handling of the incident, highlighting the effectiveness of the emergency response system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events on Wednesday, a car caught fire outside the Vayu Bhavan premises situated on the bustling Rafi Marg.

The Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call at precisely 1.26 PM, prompting an expedited response with a fire tender dispatched to the scene.

Officials confirmed that no casualties resulted from the incident, underscoring the effective and timely action taken by the fire department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

