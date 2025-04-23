Blaze on Rafi Marg: Swift Response Prevents Tragedy

In a dramatic turn of events on Wednesday, a car caught fire outside the Vayu Bhavan premises situated on the bustling Rafi Marg.

The Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call at precisely 1.26 PM, prompting an expedited response with a fire tender dispatched to the scene.

Officials confirmed that no casualties resulted from the incident, underscoring the effective and timely action taken by the fire department.

(With inputs from agencies.)