China's Space Ambitions: Shenzhou-20 and a Nuclear Lunar Base

China is gearing up for the launch of its Shenzhou-20 mission, which will transport three astronauts to the Tiangong space station. This marks an in-orbit crew rotation, with the Shenzhou-19 crew scheduled to return on April 29, according to China Manned Space Agency officials.

In a monumental stride towards lunar exploration, China and Russia plan a joint International Lunar Research Station featuring a nuclear power plant on the moon. By 2030, China aims to establish a manned lunar base as part of its strategy to emerge as a key space power.

Amid these advancements, China's lunar exploration chief accused the United States of obstructing partnerships with European and other global space agencies. In an exclusive interview, Wu Weiren emphasized China's willingness for open space diplomacy. Additionally, astronomers have spotted a disintegrating exoplanet, offering a glimpse into planetary disintegration under stellar heat.

(With inputs from agencies.)