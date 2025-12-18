Debate Heats Up on SHANTI Bill as MPs Clash Over Privatizing Nuclear Power
In a heated Rajya Sabha debate, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh opposed the SHANTI Bill, cautioning against prioritizing private over public sector in India's nuclear power development. Highlighting the success of France's government-controlled nuclear infrastructure, he urged focus on indigenous technology and collaboration. However, BJP MP Kiran Chaudhary defended the bill, emphasizing safety measures and the continuation of past leadership's nuclear foundation.
In a fervent Rajya Sabha discussion, heated exchanges erupted over the SHANTI Bill with Congress MP Jairam Ramesh leading the opposition against the legislation. He voiced concerns about promoting private sector involvement at the cost of public sector development in India's nuclear power infrastructure.
Ramesh emphasized the importance of indigenous technology, pointing to France's successful state-controlled nuclear reactors as a model. He argued that India's focus should remain on bolstering homegrown abilities, including the expansion of NPCIL's capacity, hinting at possible joint ventures as a way forward.
On the other hand, BJP MP Kiran Chaudhary defended the bill, suggesting it aims to modernize nuclear laws while ensuring safety through strict regulations. Chaudhary also highlighted the government's ongoing efforts to build upon foundational work laid by former leaders.
