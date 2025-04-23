Left Menu

Mati Carbon Wins $50M XPRIZE for Revolutionary Carbon Removal Impact

Mati Carbon, a pioneering startup, won the $50 million XPRIZE Carbon Removal award for its sustainable agricultural technique that uses crushed basalt to capture CO2 and enhance soil health. This innovation benefits smallholder farmers by boosting their yields and income, contributing to global climate resilience and economic empowerment.

London | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Mati Carbon, a cutting-edge startup specializing in sustainable agriculture, has been awarded the $50 million grand prize in the XPRIZE Carbon Removal competition. Their innovative method utilizes finely crushed basalt to permanently capture atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) on farmland, simultaneously enhancing soil health.

The Musk Foundation-backed prize applauded Mati Carbon's scalable and robust carbon removal strategy, which not only mitigates the effects of climate change but also supports smallholder farmers by increasing their yields by 20% and boosting income. Shantanu Agarwal, founder and CEO, emphasized the prize as a major catalyst for further development.

Mati Carbon, founded in 2022, aims to use this recognition to expand its transformative model worldwide. The company plans to operationalize its mission through the sale of CDR credits, ensuring its model benefits vulnerable farming communities while aiding climate efforts globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

