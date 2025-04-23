Left Menu

Mariott to Close Hotel in Port-au-Prince

Mariott is closing its hotel in Haiti's Port-au-Prince due to worsening insecurity. Jointly developed with Digicel Haiti and opened in 2015, the hotel is succumbing to the increasing threats posed by armed gangs, which have caused significant displacement throughout the region.

  • Country:
  • Haiti

Mariott has announced the closure of its hotel in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, citing escalating insecurity in the area. This decision comes from the company's joint development partner, Digicel Haiti, as reported by Reuters.

Opened in 2015, the hotel has been a local landmark, but recent developments have dramatically altered the security landscape. Armed gangs have gained control over large parts of Haiti in recent months, posing an increasing threat to the safety of residents and businesses alike.

The ongoing violence has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes, significantly impacting the local economy and public services. Mariott's decision underscores the challenges faced by international businesses operating in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

