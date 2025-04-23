Delhi's Bold Move: Auditing Yamuna Sewage Treatment for a Cleaner Future

In a significant environmental push, Water Minister Parvesh Verma has commanded the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to initiate a third-party audit of all its sewage treatment plants (STPs). The order is aimed at combating the relentless flow of untreated sewage into the troubled Yamuna River.

In a recent meeting with DJB's sewage management team, the minister assessed current STP capacities and ongoing enhancement projects. With 18 STPs undergoing upgrades and two new installations in progress, projected to boost capacity by 47 million gallons daily, the government is fervently working to rectify the current situation.

The Delhi administration has prioritized this goal, allocating Rs 500 crore for STP restorations and another Rs 250 crore for modernizing outdated sewer lines. Verma emphasizes the audit's critical role in mapping and improving sewerage treatment efficiency, ensuring cleaner waterways for the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)