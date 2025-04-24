UNDP Joins Santiago Network to Boost Global Support for Climate Resilience Role

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has officially joined the Santiago Network, a global initiative dedicated to supporting vulnerable countries and communities in tackling the irreversible effects of climate change. This strategic alignment marks a significant step in scaling up technical assistance and policy support for those bearing the brunt of climate-induced loss and damage.

Understanding 'Loss and Damage'

‘Loss and damage’ in the climate discourse refers to the destructive consequences of climate change that are beyond the scope of adaptation. These include permanent losses such as loss of life, species extinction, and land submersion, as well as damage to infrastructure and economies. It is increasingly recognized as an existential threat to millions, particularly in developing countries.

A 2023 study revealed that from 2000 to 2019, climate-related disasters inflicted at least $2.8 trillion in damages globally — translating to approximately $16 million in losses every hour. The frequency and intensity of such disasters are escalating, leaving many nations unable to cope or recover swiftly.

Disproportionate Impact on the Vulnerable

The countries and communities most affected by these irreversible impacts are often the least responsible for global greenhouse gas emissions. For instance, the 2022 floods in Pakistan devastated the lives of 33 million people and incurred nearly $30 billion in damages. Meanwhile, African nations continue to lose 2–5% of their GDP annually due to droughts, heatwaves, and other climate extremes.

Santiago Network: A Lifeline for Vulnerable Nations

Established under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in 2019, the Santiago Network brings together a wide array of organizations, networks, and experts to provide technical assistance and implement solutions that help mitigate and manage climate-induced loss and damage. It specifically targets developing countries, aiming to close the gap between need and support.

The Santiago Network Secretariat is co-hosted in Geneva by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), serving as a hub for knowledge exchange and coordinated response.

UNDP’s Expanding Role

With operations in over 140 countries, UNDP already plays a key role in climate and disaster risk management. By joining the Santiago Network, it aims to deepen this impact.

UNDP has supported 30 countries in revising their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) with a focus on loss and damage mechanisms. Additionally, through its flagship Small Grants Programme, the organization has enabled grassroots communities to build local resilience through climate-smart initiatives.

In the financial sector, UNDP works with governments to develop innovative instruments, including climate insurance products and data-driven risk models that address both immediate impacts and long-term adaptation needs.

Enhanced Global Collaboration and Funding

This new partnership will also enable UNDP to collaborate more closely with key international entities such as the Executive Committee of the Warsaw International Mechanism for Loss and Damage — the body that coordinates efforts to understand and respond to climate-induced harms — and the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage, established at COP27.

While countries pledged an initial $700 million to this fund, experts estimate that financial needs could soar into the hundreds of billions annually by 2030, highlighting the importance of robust partnerships and coordinated financing.

Voices from Leadership

Shoko Noda, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the UNDP Crisis Bureau, emphasized the urgency of the issue:

“Whether it is families rebuilding after devastating floods or farmers coping with prolonged droughts, we see the human cost of climate impacts every day.”

She added,

“Joining the Santiago Network allows us to scale our support further, empowering communities to move toward more sustainable and inclusive development.”

A Call to Action

As climate change continues to redefine the landscape of development, cooperation and shared expertise become crucial. With its inclusion in the Santiago Network, UNDP is poised to strengthen global efforts, ensure the most affected communities receive the support they need, and promote policies that prioritize resilience, equity, and sustainability.